BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — For many women, face and body hair can be embarrassing but also a nuisance to get rid of. Peach Fuzz Skin Studio in Brooklyn is helping people tackle unwanted face and body hair and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS.

It’s something the studio owner Keisha Wagner-Gaymon also experienced as a teen.

“I was 15 years old and I started having facial hair, excessive hair on my face and body and it was devastating to me,” Wagner-Gaymon said. “My mother didn’t know what to do about it, I didn’t know what to do and I did all the things to get rid of it. The shaving, the waxing the tweezing and it essentially destroyed my skin in the process.”

A few years later as an adult, she discovered laser hair removal. But, finding a place that treated her skin type didn’t come easy. She said for many years people of color weren’t considered candidates for this procedure.

“The thing about it is when the industry first started, we weren’t the target candidate or clientele,” she said. “It was initially created for white skin and dark hair and as the industry progressed, they started having lasers to treat us as well.”

It’s now a service in her studio, which specializes in treating people with skin of color. Wagner-Gaymon said everyone on the color scale can be treated with the laser machine from the lightest to the darkest.

“That’s what makes it such an effective piece of equipment,” she said. “What the laser does is it emits an energy into the hair follicle and that energy basically turns to heat and the heat destroys the hair root and follicle.”

Kim Mackleville, one of the studio’s first clients, said at first, she was skeptical about getting laser hair removal.

“As a woman with a mustache, back in the day that may have been cute but not anymore,” Mackleville said. “I feel like my lipstick looked different and it was just a mess.”

Wagner-Gaymon is also a nurse practitioner. That’s how she realized there was an underlying health condition causing many women’s excessive facial hair growth called PCOS. According to experts from John Hopkins Medicine, it’s a condition in which women produce an abnormal amount of male sex hormones.

Eighty percent of Peach Fuzz Skin Studio clients deal with this underlying issue.

“It’s devastating to a lot of women because they are hiding, they are wearing makeup 24/7. I have executives that wear turtlenecks in the summertime because they don’t want a neck full of bumps to be seen,” Wagner-Gaymon said. “When you have that going on, you tend to be overweight, fertility is an issue and you have excessive hair, and this is what we see here; a lot of times women may not even know they have this.”





Photos of Peach Fuzz Skin Studio’s clients. (Credit: Keisha Wagner-Gaymon)

Wagner-Gaymon said laser hair removal worked wonders for her skin. She said her goal with her studio is to create a safe place for people to tackle their hair growth needs and feel good in their skin.

“It made such a difference for my skin. The hair went away, my bumps went away, the ugly marks the hyperpigmentation and it made such a difference,” she said. “I felt more confident about myself and I wasn’t shrugging around and hiding my skin any longer.”