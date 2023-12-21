BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn landlord is speaking out after fatally shooting his tenant after the man allegedly broke into the landlord’s home.

Murder charges were dropped against 45-year-old Lashawn Craig, but he still faces weapons charges after the incident that occurred on Nov. 17.

“I still feel terrible about the situation and I wish it did not have to go to those lengths,” Craig said.

Craig is an MTA train operator and a 16-year military veteran. He told PIX11 News he was afraid for his life after his tenant, 64-year-old Timothy Jones, who was also a relative, broke into his apartment.

Jones had an extensive criminal record. A year before, he survived being shot at the same home owned by Craig. That incident was a drug deal gone wrong, sources said.

The night of the shooting in November, Craig said he had just arrived home from work when Jones started yelling at him about old photos.

Craig went inside, retrieved a gun and turned his alarm on. Shortly after, the alarm went off and Craig went to see what was going on.

“I didn’t know what his intentions were, but a mask and gloves,” Craig said.

Jones also had a Taser in his pocket. Craig said Jones reached for it before the shooting.

“I absolutely feared for my life,” Craig said.

After the shooting, Craig called 911 and immediately dismantled the gun. He’s not facing murder charges, but is charged with weapons possession for allegedly having an unlicensed handgun.

“I’m a little shocked at the charges, but at the same time I have to be realistic. This is New York City. I’m not going to try and be high and mighty. Wrong is wrong,” Craig said.

Craig believes lawmakers should streamline the gun application process for homeowners, business owners or retired military. For example, he believes that once you apply for a home loan, your gun application should be in the works as well.

“By the time you do get the keys to your home, if not on that day, shortly after you should be going for your registration,” Craig said.

In the end, what happened is something Craig will never forget. He said he lost support from his job, union and some friends and family. But he did gain some things, including the desire to help others who may find themselves in a similar situation.

Craig wants the charges against himself dropped and his job back.

Craig’s fate is in the hands of a judge. He could face jail time, probation or community service.

When police searched Jones’ apartment after the shooting, they also found an illegal gun, sources said.