BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Three teenagers were hospitalized after a dangerous joyride through Brooklyn in a car likely stolen ended as they crashed into a box truck, according to the NYPD.

Police said the Chevy Malibu first struck an unmarked NYPD car around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after blowing through a red light at the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard in the Brownsville section.

The teens fled the scene but soon after side-swiped an SUV before crashing into an unoccupied box truck near the intersection of Atkins Avenue and Linden Boulevard in East New York, police said.

Officials said multiple officers in the NYPD vehicle and the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

All three teenagers were transported to area hospitals, with one of the teen passengers listed in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD, who said the teens were also in police custody.

The ages of the teenagers were not immediately known.

