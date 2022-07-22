MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of armed men sexually assaulted and robbed a woman inside her Midwood apartment, according to authorities.

Two of the assailants approached the 47-year-old victim in the hallway of her building near Ocean Parkway and Avenue P around 8:45 p.m. Monday and forced their way into her apartment at gunpoint, police said.

Inside the apartment, one of the men sexually assaulted the victim, officials said.

During the attack, a third person entered the apartment, authorities said. The trio eventually fled with money, jewelry, and electronics, police said.

A third person identified by the NYPD as a suspect in the gunpoint home invasion. (Credit: NYPD)

Investigators released surveillance images of the three suspects being sought.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).