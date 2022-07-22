MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of armed men sexually assaulted and robbed a woman inside her Midwood apartment, according to authorities.
Two of the assailants approached the 47-year-old victim in the hallway of her building near Ocean Parkway and Avenue P around 8:45 p.m. Monday and forced their way into her apartment at gunpoint, police said.
Inside the apartment, one of the men sexually assaulted the victim, officials said.
During the attack, a third person entered the apartment, authorities said. The trio eventually fled with money, jewelry, and electronics, police said.
Investigators released surveillance images of the three suspects being sought.
