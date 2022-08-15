CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver going in reverse down a Crown Heights street struck and critically injured a pedestrian, then drove off, according to officials.

The victim, 36, was crossing Pacific Street near Buffalo Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer SUV being driven in reverse along Pacific, police said. The driver then fled the scene, authorities said.

First responders rushed the pedestrian to an area hospital, where she was listed in what officials described as critical condition.

The collision was part of a dangerous seven-hour stretch on city streets, coming just hours before a 74-year-old man was fatally struck in another hit-and-run in Queens and a 4-year-old boy was killed in a crash between an electric scooter and a car in the Bronx, according to police.

