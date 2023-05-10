BROOKLYN (PIX11) — It’s prom season and some Brooklyn students are really looking forward to finally celebrating their academic achievements, and their principal reached out for a little help. Monica Makes It Happen.

Danielle Darbee is the principal in charge of 197 high school students. It’s her 40 seniors who have her heart.

Dozens of seniors are going to prom on May 30. Darbee said each one deserves to make a memory that will last forever. Money should not be a reason not to be able to go.

The reality she said is it can be a stressful and expensive time. Some families live paycheck to paycheck. $115 for a ticket to prom can be very difficult. Darbee said some of the young men need suits as well.

Cheyenne Frazier is the founder of a nonprofit called Promise of August. She is helping one of the seniors get her dream dress but so many other students need support right now.

Tusharia Williams is also a senior at the school and is super excited about her prom night coming up. She plans on being pretty in pink.

PIX11 News will stay on this story. If you can make a connection. Reach out to Monica Morales at Monica@pix11.com.