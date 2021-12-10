BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – Several firefighters were briefly trapped on the upper level of a Brooklyn brownstone while battling a large fire early Friday, according to the FDNY.

AIR 11 was over the scene just before 7 a.m. and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the residential building on Montague Street, near Henry Street, in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood.

Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire in a brownstone in Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn early Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (PIX11 News/AIR11)

The FDNY said the call came in just after 6 a.m. for a fire that broke out on the second floor of the four-story brownstone, then grew and extended to the upper floors.

Fire officials said all firefighters had been accounted for after several were briefly trapped on an upper floor.

The FDNY said 138 firefighters and EMS members were on the scene as operations continued.

No injuries were initially reported in the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

