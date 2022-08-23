WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant slapped a man dressed in traditional Jewish attire without provocation on a Williamsburg street Monday afternoon, in a case being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

The victim, 27, was walking along Lynch Street near Marcy Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when the attacker approached him and slapped him across the left side of his face, according to police. Officials said that the assailant struck without provocation or so much as a word between the two.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim required medical attention.

Investigators released images of the suspect, who was last seen fleeing on foot toward Harrison Avenue. He’s believed to be in his 30s, and is described by police as about 5-foot-10 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, a black hat, and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Monday’s attack came just one day after two men, at least one of whom was also wearing traditional Jewish garb, were sprayed with a fire extinguisher in separate incidents in the neighborhood, authorities said. It also follows the recent vandalism of a Holocaust memorial in Sheepshead Bay with graffiti criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a crude, apparent attempt at Ukrainian.

Those incidents are also being probed by the Hate Crime Task Force.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).