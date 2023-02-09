Officer Adeed Fayaz died Feb. 7, days after he was shot on Feb. 4, 2023 in Brooklyn (Left: NYPD | Right: PIX11)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Loved ones and a sea of NYPD cops will gather Thursday in Brooklyn to mourn fallen Officer Adeed Fayaz, fatally shot in a robbery attempt while off the clock.

The off-duty Fayaz was shot in the head Saturday night while accompanying his brother-in-law to East New York to buy a car listed on Facebook Marketplace, authorities have said. While Fayaz examined the vehicle in a dark driveway, Randy Jones allegedly put him in a headlock, pulled out a gun, and demanded money, according to officials. Jones then allegedly shot Fayaz, leaving him with a wound that would claim his life on Tuesday.

Fayaz, 26, leaves behind a wife and two young children. But he also leaves behind a legacy of dedication to his family and the job he held for five years, according to those who knew him.

“We don’t want to forget his legacy – his personality. His dedication to the job,” said New York City Deputy Public Advocate and former NYPD Auxiliary police officer Kashif Hussain, who worked with Fayaz in Brooklyn’s 66th Precinct. “He never boasted about all the great things he had done, and that’s the type of person that left behind a great legacy.”

Fayaz will be remembered in a service at the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center on Coney Island Avenue near Glenwood Road starting around 1:15 p.m.

Jones, 38, was apprehended late Monday at a hotel in Spring Valley, and faces charges including murder. Upon capture, he was placed in Fayaz’s handcuffs.