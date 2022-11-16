Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a food vendor in Brooklyn, according to NYPD (Credit: NYPD).

PROSPECT HEIGHTS (PIX11) – A 59-year-old food vendor in Brooklyn was assaulted after refusing an assailant’s demand for free food last Wednesday, police said.

The food vendor was punched multiple times in the face on the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Plaza Street West, according to the NYPD. The suspect then damaged a window to the food cart and stole a tip jar from the victim, police said.

The victim suffered a minor injury to his forehead and denied medical attention at the scene, police said.

The perpetrator fled and ran off toward Flatbush Avenue.

