CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn firefighters was recognized on Friday. They hail from Engine 234, which holds the distinction as one of the most diverse fire companies in the FDNY.

“We’re proud of that,” Capt. Paul Washington said.

The fast-paced firehouse is stationed in the heart of Crown Heights.

“Some of our members were born and raised in this community or surrounding areas so we have a special feeling for the neighborhood,” Washington said.

PIX11 News was there as City Council member Crystal Hudson stopped by to recognize Engine 234, tour the firehouse and say thank you.

“These are places that we don’t actually get into all the time, and that we don’t see necessarily who’s behind the uniform,” Hudson said. “To see all different types of people serving a community that looks like me — it is inspiring.”

The son of a city firefighter, Washington has been one of New York’s Bravest for 34 years. Much of his career has been spent pushing for greater diversity within the FDNY — a goal realized on St. John’s Place.

“We love to keep the doors off, let people come in and see us, talk to us,” Washington said.

When resident Roy Holloway walks down by St. John’s Place, he usually stops by at Engine 234 just to say hello.

These guys I’ve seen in their careers, have grown to become captains and leaders and that’s the exciting part and they come from all walks of life,” Holloway said. “What it represents is opportunity, and not only that, it gives young people hope that maybe one day they can do the same thing they’re doing.”

Every day, the FDNY company responds to a range of calls, from fires to car accidents and medical emergencies.

“There’s so much life-saving work that’s done out of these firehouses,” Hudson said.