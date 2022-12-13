An aerial view of an FDNY boat battling a warehouse fire in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn on Dec. 13, 2022. (Credit: AIR11)

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with an NYPD auto pound, officials said.

The FDNY was battling the blaze at the waterfront facility on Columbia Street, which went up in flames around 10:35 a.m. and sent plumes of thick, black smoke into the air, officials said. The massive response included FDNY boats, footage captured from AIR11 shows.

No injuries were immediately reported in the blaze. About 140 firefighters from across 33 units were on scene battling the flames, according to the FDNY.

An address for the warehouse provided by the FDNY is the same as the NYPD’s Erie Basin Auto Pound, though officials did not immediately confirm that the building is a city facility.

Distinct from tow pounds, NYPD auto pounds are used to store vehicles seized for reasons other than parking violations, according to the city. Those reasons can include the arrest of the vehicle’s owner, or the vehicle being part of an investigation.

A tweet from New York City’s emergency management system warned of smoke and traffic delays in the area, and encouraged local residents to close their windows.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.