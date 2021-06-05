Brooklyn ferry evacuated after running aground: FDNY

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Over 125 people were evacuated after a ferry ran aground in Brooklyn Saturday, according to the FDNY.

The Seastreak ferry, which runs routes between New York and New Jersey, hit ground Saturday afternoon near Bushwick Inlet in Brooklyn.

#seastreak ferry rescue operation nyc east river- everyone seems to be safely evacuated by nyc fire dept pic.twitter.com/krWCHFqZJK — greta (@aterg27) June 5, 2021

Marine and land units received the call around 4:13 p.m. near Quay and West streets in Williamsburg. When they arrived, they discovered the ferry taking on water.

Fire officials said a crew member was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no serious injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Seastreak said the vessel lost power and steering. Coast Guard investigators were also looking into the cause of the grounding.

“The team effort between the Coast Guard and our local first responders including FDNY and NYPD harbor units allowed for the safe evacuation of all passengers,” said Capt. Zeita Merchant, commander of Coast Guard Sector New York. “The Coast Guard will now work with Seastreak on the investigation and inspection of the vessel to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

A salvage company will determine the best way to remove the ferry.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.