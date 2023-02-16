CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn father is speaking out after a complete stranger pushed him onto subway tracks in an unprovoked attack Sunday.

Pierre Augustin, 66, said his attacker threatened to kill him right before he pushed him onto the Manhattan-bound tracks at the President Street station in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

“I said, ‘I don’t have a problem with you. I don’t know why you are going to kill me.’ By the time I tried to move, he pushed me and I fell,” Augustin said.

Augustin, a Brooklyn accountant, was on his way to work and was waiting for a No. 2 train when the incident happened. The father of two children, who is originally from Haiti, said two people pulled him up to safety.

On Tuesday, police arrested Corey Walcott, a 44-year-old homeless man with 19 prior arrests, for allegedly pushing Augustin. Walcott was charged with assault.

Given Walcott’s criminal history, Augustin is now questioning the justice system and what Mayor Eric Adams is doing to combat subway crime.

“I think the mayor should take security seriously because the subway station where I was, there is no security at all,” Augustin said.

Last month, Mayor Adams highlighted subway crime being down about 31% since the beginning of the year compared to last year. Adams even urged riders to come back to the subway system and look for the extra NYPD officers patrolling the system.

However, in Augustin’s case, he said there were no officers in sight. “It took 10 to 15 minutes before they came to give me help,” Augustin said.