GOWANUS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed outside a Gowanus smoke shop following an argument inside the store late Tuesday, authorities said.

The victim, 37, and his assailant got into a dispute inside the store on 4th Avenue near President Street around 10:20 p.m. which escalated into an argument outside the shop, officials said.

The attacker pulled out a sharp object, stabbed the victim in the neck and abdomen, then fled on an e-bike, according to police.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. Authorities had not released his name as of early Wednesday, pending notification of his family.

Investigators did not immediately provide a detailed physical description of the suspect, who was last seen southbound on 4th Avenue toward Carroll Street.

