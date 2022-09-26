CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday in Crown Heights after she fell while getting into another vehicle, police said.

The deadly sequence of events began when the victim, a 46-year-old woman whose identity had not been released as of Monday morning, tried to get into the rear passenger seat of a Jeep Cherokee on St. Johns Place near Rochester Avenue around 2:05 a.m., according to authorities.

The driver of the Jeep, Oddly Michel, allegedly started to drive away while the victim was attempting to climb inside, knocking her to the ground, officials said.

She was then struck by a black SUV that kept going after the collision, police said. First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, but she could not be saved.

Michel, a 48-year-old Flatbush resident, stayed at the scene and was taken into police custody on charges of aggravated unlicensed operator and license restriction violation, authorities said. Online court records show that he was released on his own recognizance at a Sunday court appearance.

The unidentified driver of the black SUV was still being sought Monday morning.

