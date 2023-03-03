EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A bike-riding crook robbed an East New York fast-food restaurant at gunpoint through its drive-thru window, police said.

Surveillance video released Thursday by investigators shows the suspect riding up to the window of the Checkers on Pennsylvania Avenue near Linden Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Feb. 22.

The robber pulled a gun on a cashier through the window and demanded money, according to authorities.

The cashier handed over $183 and the crook fled, officials said. No injuries were reported in the stick-up.

The suspect is described by police as about 5-foot-10 with a medium build. He wore dark clothing and white sneakers, and rode a black bike.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.