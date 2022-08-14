JERUSALEM (AP) — A Brooklyn family was among the eight victims injured when a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, according to officials and reports.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said at least three of the victims were from Williamsburg, including Shia Hersh Glick, his wife, and his son. Glick, a cancer survivor, was shot in the neck protecting his family and his son was struck in the arm, the politician said. The wife was injured but is not critical. The elder Glick was on a respirator but his condition is improving, according to Schumer.

“He was very brave. He bent down over his family to protect them,” Schumer said Sunday at an unrelated press conference. “We are all hoping and praying for the families that were shot in Isreal. It hits so close to home.”

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed New Yorkers were injured in the attack.

“New Yorkers stand with Israel today, and we now know that some of our own were victims in last night’s terror attack in Jerusalem,” Adams said in a tweet. “As we pray for their well-being, we are in contact with authorities and the Israeli government to ensure their needs are met.”

“I’m horrified by the terror attack in Jerusalem, and by the news that a family of New Yorkers has been impacted,” Hochul tweeted.

Two of the victims were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals treating them.

The shooting happened as the bus waited in a parking lot near David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, just outside the Old City walls. Israeli media identified the suspected attacker as a 26-year-old Palestinian from east Jerusalem.

Israeli police said forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Israeli security forces also pushed into the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan pursuing the suspected attacker.

Later on Sunday, police said the suspected attacker turned himself in. Speaking at a meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the suspected attacker was a resident of Jerusalem who was operating alone during the shooting and who had previously been arrested by Israel.

The attack in Jerusalem followed a tense week between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Last weekend, Israeli aircraft unleashed an offensive in the Gaza Strip targeting the militant group Islamic Jihad and setting off three days of fierce cross-border fighting. Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets during the flare-up to avenge the airstrikes, which killed two of its commanders and other militants. Israel said the attack was meant to thwart threats from the group to respond to the arrest of one of its officials in the occupied West Bank.

Forty-nine Palestinians, including 17 children and 14 militants, were killed, and several hundred were injured in the fighting, which ended with an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire. No Israeli was killed or seriously injured.

The Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, stayed on the sidelines.

A day after the cease-fire halted the worst round of Gaza fighting in more than a year, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Nablus.