BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – There’s no reason for tennis fans to travel across the pond this year — the Hill at Wimbledon has made its way to New York City.

In London, Brits who don’t have tickets to Wimbledon will secure a spot on the grass, also known as the Hill, outside the courts and watch the matches live on a big television screen.

And at Brooklyn Bridge Park, New Yorkers can have that same experience, but with a waterfront view of Lower Manhattan.

“This is a fabulous authentic recreation,” David Chase, a tennis fan who went to Wimbledon in 2019, said.

Once visitors arrive, they’re greeted by Wimbledon stewards who are dressed the part. Once inside, they can traditionally lay out their picnic blankets and watch the games.

“We had to come over and sit on the Hill,” Brette Lipari, another tennis fan, said. “With the drinks and the outfits and everything, it’s really nice. “

Embracing British culture, there are different gin cocktails made with Sipsmith liquor and tea sandwiches to choose from. Despite being an ocean away, the experience feels the same.

“It feels very authentic,” Chris Colesanti, a tennis coach, said. “Everybody’s dressed like they’re at Wimbledon in the Wimbledon village.”

On-screen will be the men’s semi-finals and the women’s and men’s singles finals.

The event runs through Sunday and on the big screen will be the men’s semi-finals plus the women’s and men’s singles finals. About 1,000 people will make their way to the Hill in New York and walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis.