GREENWOOD HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Investigators on Thursday released surveillance video showing a suspect in the beating and rape of a woman in a Greenwood Heights driveway, asking for the public’s help finding him.

The video shows the suspect at the El Viejon bar on Second Avenue near 43rd Street in Sunset Park around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

Just over an hour later and a mile away, a 49-year-old woman walking near 27th Street and Fifth Avenue was approached by a man who struck up a conversation with her, police said.

The man then shoved her to the ground and pulled her into a nearby driveway, where he raped her, officials said. When the woman refused at one point, her assailant punched her in the head, authorities said.

After the attack, the man fled on foot, first east along 27th Street, then north along Fifth Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described by investigators as having a medium build and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, a black shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).