BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The driver of a pickup truck that fatally struck a grandmother pushing a stroller in Brooklyn on Tuesday has been charged, police said.

The crash happened at 25th and Bath avenues in Bath Beach around 1 p.m., according to the NYPD. The driver of the pickup truck was traveling southbound on 25th Avenue, then made a left turn onto Bath Avenue and struck the 66-year-old grandmother who was crossing the street with her 2-year-old granddaughter in a stroller, police said.

The grandmother, identified by police as Brooklyn resident Xia Ying Chen, suffered severe injuries and died. The toddler sustained scratches and bruises and survived, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified by police as 56-year-old Brooklyn resident Faheem Shabazz, remained at the scene after the crash, according to authorities. He was later charged with two counts of failure to yield to pedestrians, police said.

