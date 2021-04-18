Brooklyn drive-by shooting leaves 18 and 19-year-old victims injured

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Two men in a silver BMW were shot in Brooklyn on Saturday night, an NYPD spokesman said.

The 18 and 19-year-old victims were in a vehicle on Ralph Avenue near East 78th Street when a white sedan pulled up alongside them around 9:15 p.m., police said. Someone in the sedan fired multiple rounds at the BMW, striking the victims.

The 18-year-old man was shot in his shoulder, an NYPD spokesman said. A bullet grazed the 19-year-old victim’s head.

Their injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.

Officials have not yet released a description of the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).