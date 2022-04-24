CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man died and other man was injured in a double shooting in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers rushed to Fulton Street and Van Siclen Avenue after a 911 call around 1:40 p.m., officials said. They found Jeremy Santana with a deadly gunshot wound to his torso. They also found a 62-year-old man there who’d been shot in the hand.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment, but Santana succumbed to his injuries. Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD has not released a description of the shooter.

