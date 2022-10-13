FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as Javier Oates, 19, was set to face a judge. He’s charged by police with murder in the death of Ethan Holder.

The DOE paraprofessional, also 19, was shot in the head around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday inside a deli on Avenue M near East 52nd Street, according to officials. He had just wrapped up a substitute shift at P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School, about a block away, when he was shot. Holder died Wednesday.

Oates was arrested Wednesday on charges also including criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm, police said.

Grief counselors were dispatched to the school for students on Wednesday, as the shooting also left parents and guardians of children on edge.