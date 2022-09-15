BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — District representatives are hosting the Brooklyn Congressional Career Fair at City Tech College gym on Saturday.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Nydia Velázquez and Yvette D. Clarke will host over 40 large companies and organizations such as JetBlue, Google, Amazon, MTA, and UPS. Various local, city, state and federal agencies are among those involved.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and requires registering for an arrival time slot. You can register on the events page here.

Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within seven days is required to enter the event.

Participants should bring a few copies of their resumes and be prepared to interview for open positions.

The following organizations are scheduled to be in attendance:

AHRC NYC

Amazon

Brooklyn Navy Yard

Brooklyn Public Library

Brooklyn Workforce 1

Brownsville Community Development Corporation

CAMBA

Citi

Council for Airport Opportunity

CVS Pharmacy

Drive Change

Doral Health

Google

Helping U Homecare

Hudson Group

Jewish Board of Family & Children Services

Local 79 & Mason Tenders

MTA

Northwell Health

FDNY

NYPD

NYS Department of Labor

Oak Street Health

Personal-Touch Home Care

Rebuild Together NYC

Good Shepherd Services

Job Corps

Kings County HHC

Meta (formerly known as Facebook)

New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA)

New York City Office of Technology and Innovation

NYC Public Advocate’s Office

NYS Comptroller’s Office Thomas DiNapoli

One Brooklyn Health

TSA

YMCA of Greater New York

Trio Productions

DFTA (Department for the Aging)

United States Postal Service (USPS)

United States Coast Guard NYC

The United States Secret Service

United States Army

United States Marines

JetBlue

Delta

At Your Side Home Care

Starbucks

St Nicks Alliance Workforce Development

Con Edison

Charter Communications

EmblemHealth

Port Authority of New York, New Jersey

1199 SEIU Employment Center

If you would like to request special accommodation, please email NY08Press@gmail.com.