BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — District representatives are hosting the Brooklyn Congressional Career Fair at City Tech College gym on Saturday.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Nydia Velázquez and Yvette D. Clarke will host over 40 large companies and organizations such as JetBlue, Google, Amazon, MTA, and UPS. Various local, city, state and federal agencies are among those involved.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and requires registering for an arrival time slot. You can register on the events page here.
Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within seven days is required to enter the event.
Participants should bring a few copies of their resumes and be prepared to interview for open positions.
The following organizations are scheduled to be in attendance:
- AHRC NYC
- Amazon
- Brooklyn Navy Yard
- Brooklyn Public Library
- Brooklyn Workforce 1
- Brownsville Community Development Corporation
- CAMBA
- Citi
- Council for Airport Opportunity
- CVS Pharmacy
- Drive Change
- Doral Health
- Helping U Homecare
- Hudson Group
- Jewish Board of Family & Children Services
- Local 79 & Mason Tenders
- MTA
- Northwell Health
- FDNY
- NYPD
- NYS Department of Labor
- Oak Street Health
- Personal-Touch Home Care
- Rebuild Together NYC
- Good Shepherd Services
- Job Corps
- Kings County HHC
- Meta (formerly known as Facebook)
- New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA)
- New York City Office of Technology and Innovation
- NYC Public Advocate’s Office
- NYS Comptroller’s Office Thomas DiNapoli
- One Brooklyn Health
- TSA
- YMCA of Greater New York
- Trio Productions
- DFTA (Department for the Aging)
- United States Postal Service (USPS)
- United States Coast Guard NYC
- The United States Secret Service
- United States Army
- United States Marines
- JetBlue
- Delta
- At Your Side Home Care
- Starbucks
- St Nicks Alliance Workforce Development
- Con Edison
- Charter Communications
- EmblemHealth
- Port Authority of New York, New Jersey
- 1199 SEIU Employment Center
If you would like to request special accommodation, please email NY08Press@gmail.com.