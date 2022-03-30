BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An 83-year-old parolee accused of killing and dismembering a woman pleaded not guilty during her Wednesday arraignment.

Harvey Marcelin was charged with first- and second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse in the death of 68-year-old Susan Leyden. Marcelin and Leyden lived in the same Bronx shelter in 2019, investigators said.

Marcelin was previously incarcerated twice. State records show Marcelin was released on parole in 2019 after serving a prison sentence on a manslaughter conviction in 1986. Marcelin also served a prison sentence for murder from 1963 through 1984.

Video from Feb. 27, 2022 shows Leyden entering Marcelin’s apartment building, officials said. Leyden was never seen leaving alive.

Her torso was found in a plastic bag on March 3. On March 7, one of her legs was found in a nearby garbage can.

Investigators found the victim’s head and limbs, as well as blood, cleaning supplies, a hammer, and a box of an electric saw inside Marcelin’s apartment.

“This shocking and horrific murder ended the life and desecrated the remains of a beloved member of the Brooklyn community, and her family and many friends continue to be in my prayers,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “Few crimes in my long career as a prosecutor rise to this level of extreme depravity, and we will vigorously pursue justice on Ms. Leyden’s behalf.”

Marcelin faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of the top count.