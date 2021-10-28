Brooklyn deli worker stabbed during dispute; 2 men sought

Bushwick deli stabbing

Cops are searching for the two men who stabbed and attacked a deli worker in Brooklyn Sept. 24, 2021 (NYPD)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A deli worker in Brooklyn was attacked during a dispute with two men last month, police said.

Two men entered the Great Land Deli in the vicinity of Knickerbocker Avenue and Suydam Street in the Bushwick neighborhood on Sept. 24 around 7:25 p.m., police said.

The two engaged in a verbal dispute with the 40-year-old employee who was standing behind the counter, cops said.

The dispute turned physical as one of the suspects jumped over the counter and began to physically assault the employee, according to police.

As the suspect assaulted the deli worker, the other suspect stabbed the victim in his face, arms and hand, authorities said.

The duo fled, and the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, cops said.

