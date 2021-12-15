Brooklyn deli worker shot in head after giving suspect free sandwich: sources

A 20-year-old deli worker in Brooklyn was fatally shot in the head in a robbery gone wrong Tuesday night, Dec. 14, 2021, according to police. (Citizen App)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Brooklyn deli worker in the head was a regular at the bodega who was known to the owner and employees, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the bodega on Flatbush Avenue at the corner of Caton Avenue in Flatbush just before 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fadhl Moosa, 21, was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had said the shooting was possibly related to a robbery. However, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News that workers at the deli had given the suspected gunman a free sandwich shortly before the shooting, but he kept coming back to harass the employees. The dispute then escalated and Moosa was shot, the sources said.

Investigators believe the man, who was taken into custody but has not been charged, may be emotionally disturbed, the sources said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).