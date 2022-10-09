BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn dad is accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter when he allegedly hit her in the back of the head with his fist, authorities said.

Robert Wright, 38, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the criminal complaint.

Wright allegedly admitted to hitting the child in a home on Osborn Street in Brooklyn on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m., prosecutors said. Authorities said an autopsy confirmed the child died from a traumatic brain injury.

Wright was arraigned Saturday and bail was set at a $1 million bond or $100,000 cash, according to public court records. He is due back in court on Thursday.

Wright’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.