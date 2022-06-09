NEW YORK (PIX11) — Schools were closed Thursday, but that didn’t stop students from taking in a lesson.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, along with other community leaders, hosted dozens of high schoolers during an anti-gun violence summit. The event provided a space for students to talk about the pain, and trauma, that comes along with violence.

Many of those in attendance said they have been impacted by gun violence. Senior Kayla Nicholas said she was happy to have the attention of the public officials who can do something.

Gonzalez partnered with New Yorkers Against Gun Violence to host the students. He said the hope was to share ideas and brainstorm.

“Part of the conversation today is to make sure young people understand that being in proximity to a gun is dangerous. Possessing a gun is dangerous,” Gonzalez said.