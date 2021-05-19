Brooklyn Cyclones play first home game in over 600 days

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — For the first time in more than 600 days, friends, families and fans saw a baseball game in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Cyclones hosted their home opener at Maimonides Park Tuesday evening.

Before the game, representatives cut a ribbon and welcomed the borough’s largest health care system as the park’s new naming rights.

It was September 2019 when the Cyclones won the New York-Penn League Championships. There were no minor league games in 2020.

Most of the attractions at Coney Island reopened in April after being closed an entire year. This spring and summer features new exhibits at the aquarium and Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park is building a new roller coaster.