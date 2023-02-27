BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A court worker in Brooklyn allegedly stole nearly $70,000 by tampering with legal filings, prosecutors said on Monday.

Lori Argiro-DiPietro, 55, allegedly voided more than 430 cash transactions totaling $69,515.50 over the course of several years, officials said. She’s accused of keeping the money for herself after voiding the transactions.

“This defendant’s alleged theft is a betrayal of the trust of her employer and the public,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “We will now seek to recover the funds allegedly stolen from the court and hold this defendant accountable.”

Argiro-DiPietro was fired on Aug. 10, 2022, prosecutors said. Before that, she’d worked for the Unified Court System for 37 years.

She was charged with grand larceny, tampering with public records, falsifying business records, offering a false instrument for filing, and official misconduct during her Monday arraignment, officials said. Argiro-DiPietro was released without bail. She was ordered to return to court on April 26.