Brooklyn corruption case prompts dismissal of 90 drug convictions

BROOKLYN — Prosecutors are asking a New York City court to throw out 90 drug convictions over a police corruption case.

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Wednesday that cases involving former NYPD detective Joseph Franco while he was an officer in Brooklyn should be vacated because of his ongoing perjury case in Manhattan.

That case accuses him of framing innocent people. Franco has pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Howard Tanner, called the decision “baseless and irresponsible” and said it would “create a toxic atmosphere” that could harm his client’s right to a fair trial in the Manhattan case.

The 90 convictions thrown out Wednesday were largely for drug possession and drug sales.

