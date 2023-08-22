BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds of protesters gathered near Floyd Bennett Field Tuesday evening after state and federal officials reached a tentative deal to house migrants on the National Parks Services site.

The rally was led by Guardian Angels found Curtis Sliwa.

Laurie, who lives nearby, worried about how the remote location of Floyd Bennett Field would be transformed into housing for migrants.

“There’s no transportation. There’s no showers, bathrooms, there’s nowhere to have running water or sewage,” she said.

Hours before the rally, New York City officials held a briefing where they explained the deal to house migrants at Floyd Bennett Field had not been finalized.

“Right now, the lease agreement outlines capacity for approximately 2000 people. We’ve made it clear that we think the footprint really needs to be more like 7500,” said Camille Joseph Varlack, the Mayor’s Chief of Staff.

During the briefing Emergency, Zach Iscol provided an update on the migrant housing site at Creedmoor in Queens, explaining it is now nearly at capacity with 900 people now staying there.