Brooklyn community honors 108-year-old local legend. ‘Age is just a number,’ she says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — 108-year-old Elnora Bryant says age is just a number — and when that number is in the triple digits, there’s reason to celebrate all year round.

She said she’s not one to like a big fuss about anything, but on Wednesday, the community treasure was honored with a birthday bash. Bryant is the “mother” of her church and the “matriarch” of the Woodson Houses community, and everyone wanted to gather to celebrate her milestone.

Her birthday was back in May, but had to be pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“She’s just an incredible human being,” Bryant’s daughter Geraldine Bryant-Gumbs said. “And she’s always been that way.”

