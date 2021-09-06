Brooklyn church destroyed by Ida still working to help those in need

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Ida’s heavy rains came through the roof and down the walls of Faith Hope and Charity Church in Brownsville, destroying almost everything.

The church, known for helping the community, was left with mud, mold and a ruined carpet. Bishop Willie Billups and his wife said they have no idea when they’ll be able to have service in the sanctuary again.

They never expected anything like Ida after 20 years serving the community.

Work was already being done on the church, but Ida set them back.

Even with the troubles they’re facing, they have a table set up outside offering help to the community.

To help the church, head to 729 Saratoga Ave. or call 347-678-4500.