CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Three children and two adults were rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a reported carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn, fire officials said.

The FDNY received a call about a possible carbon monoxide poisoning incident at a residence on Nichols Avenue in Cypress Hill around 1:45 p.m.

The pediatric patients were taken to the hospital in serious condition and the two adults were considered stable, officials said.

