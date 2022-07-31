BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car Saturday night in Brooklyn after kicking out a 10-year-old child who was in the backseat, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Coney Island Avenue and Foster Avenue at around 11:55 p.m., cops said. The child’s mother left her black Dodge Charger running while she went into a store when the suspect seized the opportunity, police said.

The perpetrator let the kid out at the same location before taking off in the vehicle, police said. The child was unharmed.

Police did not release any identifying information about the suspect. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

