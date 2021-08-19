Brooklyn cafe offers plant-based food with Caribbean flair

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — While many local Black owned businesses struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic, one local cafe in Brooklyn flourished by putting a plant-based twist to their meals.



Married couple Michael and Nicole Nicholas combined their knack for design and expertise in restaurant hospitality to open a cafe nestled along Nostrand Avenue in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, also known as Little Caribbean. Their close knit families inspired the name of Aunts et Uncles, which includes the French word for “and” to reference their cultural backgrounds.

Their mission is to provide a healthier option for the neighborhood, inspired by their Caribbean heritage.

When it comes to creating the menu, Nicole says it’s all about putting a vegan spin on popular Caribbean dishes using only the freshest organic ingredients.

In addition to a plant- based options, giving back to the environment is also key. Plants provide accents to the decor throughout the space, but they also provide clean air by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen into the air. They also use locally farmed produce .



Aunts et Uncles opened during the pandemic and have managed to stay in business during the toughest of times. They credit the community for helping them stay afloat.