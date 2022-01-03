EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — An attacker jumped over the counter of a Brooklyn Burger King and held a worker down while another individual punched the employee.

The two attackers struck inside a Linden Boulevard Burger King on Dec. 4, police said. The NYPD released surveillance video of the assault on Monday.

It shows the 22-year-old victim being repeatedly punched. Other workers ran up and intervened.

Brooklyn Burger King attack: Suspects beat 22-year-old worker https://t.co/mdsr0TnZvH pic.twitter.com/RB82cYI4Rc — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) January 4, 2022

The attackers also displayed a knife before they fled on Powell Street.

Police said the victim was treated at the scene.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the attackers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).