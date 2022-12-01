BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Affordable housing is hard to come by nowadays, but thanks to a new apartment building in Brooklyn, dozens of tenants are getting new homes, including people who are aging out of foster care and people living with developmental disabilities.

Brooklyn resident Anthony McQueen, 58, always wanted to have his own apartment. His whole life he lived from group home to group home. After being on a waiting list for over a decade, an affordable apartment finally opened up. He moved into his new one-bedroom apartment at the Vital Brookdale on East 98th Street in Brownsville.

McQueen is living with developmental disabilities and needs affordable supportive housing. He says his new apartment is a perfect fit and his favorite place is now his new living room.

The new building is 100% affordable housing with 160 units. It includes ten apartments for youth aging out of foster care and 26 apartments for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

And it’s not just affordable housing. There are on-site job placement services, affordable health care and even life coaches who help with everyday needs.

McQueen says his new home has given him a new attitude and a new positive outlook on life. He can’t stop smiling.

The New York Foundling is a social services organization that helps thousands of people like McQueen live their full potential.

The New York Foundling says there are still units available at the Vital Brookdale. Find more information on the New York Foundling website.