CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Two BP gas stations in Cypress Hills were robbed on consecutive days in what investigators believe are related crimes, officials said Friday.

The first incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, when a man went behind the counter of the station on Atlantic Avenue near Hale Avenue, pulled a knife on a worker, and demanded cash, authorities said.

The clerk handed over about $1,500, and the crook fled on a Citi Bike, according to police.

The suspect in that incident was described as about 20- to 30-years-old and 5-foot-7 with a medium build. He wore a black and red baseball cap, a multi-colored facemask, a Hollister hoodie, black sweatpants, and gray sneakers.

Less than 24 hours later, another BP station in the neighborhood was hit, this time by two thieves, officials said.

The pair entered the station on Jamaica Avenue near Cypress Hills Street around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, and one of the men repeatedly punched and kicked the clerk while his accomplice grabbed about $3,000 from the cash register, authorities said. The duo also swiped about $60 in beer, investigators said.

The man who attacked the clerk fled on a scooter, while the one who raided the register fled on foot, police said. The clerk declined medical attention from first responders.

The first suspect was described similarly to the perpetrator of Tuesday’s robbery: about 20- to 30-years-old and 5-foot-7 with a medium build. The suspect in Wednesday’s incident wore a black du-rag, a black facemask, blue surgical gloves, a red hoodie, black sweatpants with the legs cut to resemble shorts, and black sneakers.

The second suspect in Wednesday’s robbery was described as about 40- to 50-years-old, 5-foot-10, and 200 pounds with a thin build. He wore a blue hat, a black facemask, a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white and black sneakers.

Investigators released surveillance video and photos from the second incident, including footage of the first suspect leaving the station with what appear to be two six-packs of Corona beer.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).