Brooklyn boy who died after reports of bullying died of ulcer disease

Romy Vilsaint, 12, of Brooklyn, died on May 7, 2021, police said. (Credit: Family handout)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — After a 12-year-old Brooklyn boy died, police said his death was suspicious, but the Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that the boy died of natural causes.

Romy Vilsaint’s cause of death was peptic ulcer disease with perforation and peritonitis due to helicobacter pylori infection, officials said.

Vilsaint’s death spurred an investigation by police and New York City Department of Education; his family said he’d been a victim of bullying before his death in early May.

In the days leading up to his death, he complained of head pain and went to the school nurse’s office, family previously told PIX11. Vilsaint stayed home the next day and his family called an ambulance after he started vomiting.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, in a May 17 interview on Inside City Hall, said Vilsaint had pre-existing conditions.

“I want to know exactly what happened, and if all the adults involved did what they’re supposed to,” he said.

Roodwiny Exantus, a cousin of the victim, said he wished 911 had been called when Vilsaint was in the school nurse’s office.

“I can’t say too much I can’t put no blame on no one,” Exantus said. “I wish when he was in the nursing room, they had called the hospital but I can’t blame nobody.”

Vilsaint was born in Haiti and moved to Brooklyn in 2017 to live with his father, two sisters and his cousin’s family. His mother and three other sisters live in Haiti.

Exantus described him as smart and fun to be around.