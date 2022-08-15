Police are searching for two suspects who hit a boy, 12, during an alleged home invasion in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two assailants dressed as construction workers struck a 12-year-old boy Friday during an attempted home invasion in Brooklyn, police said.

The incident occurred at a multi-dwelling apartment near 61st Street and Sixth Avenue in Bay Ridge at around 8 p.m. The two suspects entered the building through an unlocked door and hid under the stairs, police said. One of the men then rang the doorbell and when the boy answered the door, the suspects allegedly hit him on the neck with an unknown object and tried to put tape over his mouth, police said.

The young victim yelled for help and the suspects took off without stealing anything from the apartment, police said. The boy was treated at the scene by EMS.

Police described the man as about 25-35 with a slim build. They were last seen wearing neon long sleeve shirts, white construction helmets, dark pants, black gloves, white face masks, eyes glasses and carrying black a backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).