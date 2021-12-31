Brooklyn Botanic Garden ushers in the new year with a new light show

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — It’s the Brooklyn Botanic Garden like you’ve never seen it before.

Lightscape is an after-dark, illuminated spectacular that was three years in the making and celebrates the beauty of nature with a mile long trail, a curated soundtrack and dazzling lights of every color and hue.

“It’s a spectacular event and it’s a wonderful event for Brooklyn and all that Brooklyn has to offer,” Rosemary Montez, of Marine Park, said. “The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is the crown jewel of Brooklyn,” she added.

More that 140,000 spectators have bought timed tickets since the light show opened for the holiday season, stressing social distancing and masks.

There were poems written in light and read by parents like Arthur Samuels of Park Slope to his little girls.

At a wish tree, Nestor Rodriguez was writing that everyone should have a healthy 2022, while another little boy, Dylan, posed for pictures.

“It’s a wonderful experience for seniors like me and young people like him, and it’s our first time here but we will definitely be back,” Carolyn Young said while escorting 7-year-old Dylan Cheeseboro through Lightscape.

The Fire Garden featured real flames and a real s’mores pit with toasted marshmallows.

The grand finale was a shimmering Sea of Light. It was a magical ending to 2021.

“Inspiration, goodness, health, happiness and love inside and out,” a woman named Annika described her thoughts about Lightscape, and added, “Happy New Year.”

The Winter Cathedral has already sparked several dozen marriage proposals and there is still time.

This Lightscape installation continues at Brooklyn Botanic Garden until Jan. 9.