PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Brooklyn is gaining back jobs faster than any other place in New York City, according to a new report out of the Office of the State Comptroller.

“As we come out of the COVID experience, there is faster job growth here in Brooklyn than we are seeing citywide,” said Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

The state’s money man presented his findings at Brooklyn Borough Hall on Monday next to Borough President Antonio Reynoso. He said the city’s biggest borough is also seeing the biggest recovery because of its smaller businesses.

“We see significant growth in what we identify as micro businesses,” DiNapoli said. “They are businesses with less than 10 employees, and there’s a lot of support among elected officials for these small businesses, particularly in the immigrant community here.”

Brooklyn also received plenty of help from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Furthermore, while crime remains an issue citywide, statistics show the borough has avoided some of the worst violent crime increases seen around the five boroughs.

Finally, DiNappoli says a change in the way people do business may be at play here— with those who work from home spending their lunch and other leisure dollars a few blocks from where they live.

“Certainly people living and working from Brooklyn has become more attractive and you have fewer people going to the central business district in Manhattan, so that is certainly a piece of it,” he said.

Dinapoli is also quick to acknowledge challenges and inequity Brooklynites feel every day. Despite a building boom in Brooklyn, home prices and rents are skyrocketing— plus, there’s deep food insecurity in certain parts of the borough and city.

He also expressed concern inflation is taking a toll, particularly on young businesses.