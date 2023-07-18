BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three brothers who run a bodega in Brooklyn were attacked by a man who refused to pay, according to United Bodegas of America.

The incident happened at Pedregal Grocery Deli at 1190 Rogers Ave. around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Fernando Mateo, the spokesperson for United Bodegas of America.

Surveillance video showed the moment the suspect started throwing items at the bodega workers. One of the brothers forced the assailant out of the store, which is where the violence escalated.

Pedro Ramirez, 46, was stabbed in the chest and arm and needed surgery, according to United Bodegas of America. Marcial Ramirez, 60, was stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat and will need reconstructive surgery on his hand due to damaged nerves. Jose Ramirez, 51, suffered facial wounds from flying glass after the assailant shattered the door with the baseball bat.

Mateo said the three brothers have worked at the bodega since 2013.

“This was brutal and we must arrest this man ASAP. We will connect with Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez to make sure this man does time,” Mateo said in a statement. “According to witnesses the suspect is known as 50 cents in the streets and we must find him before he kills someone.”

United Bodegas of America is offering $3,000 to the person who turns in the assailant.

