BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A worker was shot when he refused to give two robbers money and merchandise from a Brooklyn bodega last month, police said Sunday.

The suspects walked into the store at 186 Scholes St. and pointed a gun at the 28-year-old employee at around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 24, according to the NYPD. The suspects told the worker to hand over the cash and goods and shot him in the right hand when he refused, police said.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The men then left the bodega and were last seen running westbound on Scholes Street before going into a NYCHA building at 128 Lewis Ave., police said.

Nothing was taken from the store. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

