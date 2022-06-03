FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people stole from a bodega in Brooklyn during a gunpoint robbery, police said Friday.

The suspects entered the store along Rogers Avenue near Linden Boulevard a few minutes past 12 p.m. on May 16 and approached an employee, officials said. Two of them pulled out their guns and demanded money from the worker. The suspects took the employee’s wallet and around $400 from the cash register. They fled eastbound on Linden Boulevard in a gray car, pictured below.

Pictured is the gray car the alleged robbers used to flee. (Credit: NYPD)

No injuries in connection to the robbery were reported by officials. Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).