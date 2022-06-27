BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was wounded in a shooting on a Brownsville basketball court late Sunday, according to authorities.

The 28-year-old victim was shot in the stomach on the court along East New York Avenue near Strauss Street around 10:40 p.m., police said. First responders rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital in what officials described as stable condition.

The NYPD said that the victim was uncooperative with investigators. No arrests had been announced as of early Monday.

